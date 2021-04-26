TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFI International stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

