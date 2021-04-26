Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.37.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

