MaxLinear (MXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MXL opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

