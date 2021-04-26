UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.87 ($11.61).

A number of analysts recently commented on UCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

