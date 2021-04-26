1,134,868 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,134,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.36% of DouYu International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

