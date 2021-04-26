Norges Bank Takes $13.11 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 352,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

MMI stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,609.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

