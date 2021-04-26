UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,888 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

