UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,178,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $44.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.