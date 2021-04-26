UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Unisys worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unisys by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

