Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APEI opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

