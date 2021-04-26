Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,332,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

