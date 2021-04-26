BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 588.78 ($7.69), with a volume of 7558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

The stock has a market capitalization of £508.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 551.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.38.

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,400 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630 ($9,968.64).

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

