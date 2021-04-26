American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Charles F. Kessler Sells 41,859 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,509,435.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AEO opened at $37.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

