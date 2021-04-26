UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 213,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the last quarter.

MIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

