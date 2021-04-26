UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.81 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

