UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

