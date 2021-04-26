State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.