State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of S&T Bancorp worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

