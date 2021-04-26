State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $879,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,228,000.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

