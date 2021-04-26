State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,880 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of CEVA worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5,774.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

