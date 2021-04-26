60,823 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

