State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $850,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $120.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

