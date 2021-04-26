Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

