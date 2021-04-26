Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.03 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

