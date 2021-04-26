Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

