Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $303,873.96 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

