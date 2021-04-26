NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 5,500 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.