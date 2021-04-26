Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 354,596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

