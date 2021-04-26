Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,724 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.00% of Par Pacific worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

