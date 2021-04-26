Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 263,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

