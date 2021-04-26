Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,514 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

