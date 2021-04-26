Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

