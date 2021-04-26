Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €132.57 ($155.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ETR AFX opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a fifty-two week high of €151.05 ($177.71). The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion and a PE ratio of 100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.93.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

