Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.44 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

