CIT Group (CIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIT Group stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

