Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ETH opened at $28.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of 192.07 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

