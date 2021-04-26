Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

CLRB opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

