Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.84 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

