Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after acquiring an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

