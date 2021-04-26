JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

