Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Howard Bancorp worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.