4,951 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.06.

