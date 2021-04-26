Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.