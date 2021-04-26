Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,483,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,274,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

