Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

