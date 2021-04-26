Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,757 shares of company stock worth $14,167,164 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

