LPL Financial LLC Invests $43,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Kopin by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

