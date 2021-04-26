Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Argus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by Argus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.