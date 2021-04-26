McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $234.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.