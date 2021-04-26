Veritex (VBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

